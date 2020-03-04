|
Nancy Eileen Leddy McGlynn Ladson - Nancy Eileen Leddy McGlynn, 82, of Ladson, wife of the late James McGlynn, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9 o'clock at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3 o'clock to 5 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Nancy was born on January 18, 1938 in Jamaica, NY, daughter of the late Walter & Helen Leddy. She loved to read, play bingo and sew. Most of all she loved her family. She had three children: Nancy Yocum of New Jersey, Terry Birkhimer of Summerville, and the late Timothy McGlynn; four grandchildren: Melissa McGlynn of New Jersey, Mark Battista of North Charleston, Coleen McCormick of New Jersey, and Joseph William Birkhimer of Summerville; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, parents and son she was predeceased by two siblings: Francis James Leddy and Patricia Herring.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2020