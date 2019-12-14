Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Nancy Finch Mt. Pleasant - Dr. Nancy Kaye Finch, 76, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife to Dr. Alfred Finch of 51 years, entered into eternal rest on December 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 13, 1943, in Cullman, AL, Kaye was the daughter of the late Wendell McKoy and Charlotte Gross McKoy. Kaye enjoyed hiking, traveling, Tai Chi, Qigong, spending time with family, and all things Dachshund. Kaye was a retired clinical child psychologist and remained active in the Southeastern Psychological Association, and the Unitarian Church. Besides her husband, Kaye is survived by her 2 children, Alison Brock (Anthony) and Paul Finch (Melanie) and her grandchildren, Durham, Presley, and Graham. All services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019
