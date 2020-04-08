Home

Nancy Forbes Hudson

Nancy Forbes Hudson Charleston - Nancy Forbes Hudson, 75, went home to be with her Lord on April 5, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1944, in Charleston, SC, to the late Clarence Eugene Forbes and Mary Johnston Forbes. Nancy was a graduate of St. Andrews High School and worked for many years in Charleston as a legal secretary. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Jack Harvey Hudson, and her brother, David Eugene Forbes. She is survived by her daughter, Ashlyn Enter Clary (Erik); her granddaughter, Nancy Brianne Clary; and her sister, Lesette Forbes Burdell. A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 7, at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island. There will be a memorial service in her honor at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 9, 2020
