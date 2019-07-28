Nancy Howard McIver Charleston - Nancy Howard McIver, 99, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 26, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Citadel Square Baptist Church, 328 Meeting Street at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Nancy was born July 2, 1920 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Alexander Markland McIver and Sarah Howard McIver. She graduated from Winthrop College and received her Masters Degree at Women's College of Greensboro to pursue her teaching career. She was a member of the Junior League, the Ladies Benevolent Society and Citadel Square Baptist Church. She is survived by her nephew, Mark C. McIver (Lisa) of Charleston, SC; niece, Kathi E. McIver of Prosperity, SC; three great-nephews: Brandon H. McIver, Camden M. McIver and Duncan O. McIver; and great-niece, Alexandra H. McIver. She was preceded in death by two brothers: H. Howard McIver and Alexander M. McIver, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Citadel Square Baptist Church, 328 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 29, 2019