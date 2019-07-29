Nancy Howard McIver Charleston - The Funeral Service for Nancy Howard McIver will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Citadel Square Baptist Church, 328 Meeting Street, at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Citadel Square Baptist Church, 328 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019