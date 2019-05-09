Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY JANE POTTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Jane Potter MONCKS CORNER - NANCY JANE POTTER entered into eternal rest after 77 years on May 4, 2019. She leaves behind her favorite Irishman, John (Mick) Potter of 55 years; one sister, Barbara and Tony Mullen and two children, Doug & Nel and Debbie & Nick and a flock of grandchildren including Calvin, Collin, Brandon, Liz, Logan, Parker, Michael, Sumi and Hilma. Her eternal Shepherd has taken her home to complete an angel's work; we all are blessed to have been in her life. Especially, her extended family at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She will FOREVER be missed. Receiving of family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 11th, from 10-11am at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague, Charleston, SC 29405. A service in honor of Nancy's life will be held at 11 at St. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, address above or to the American Legion Post 166, (Tin Can Sailors or Honor Guard) 116 Howe Hall Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Visit our guestbook at



