Nancy Lee Wallace Sessions SUMMERVILLE - Mrs. Nancy Lee Wallace Sessions rejoined her husband, Russell, on December 11, 2019 from her home. She was born on December 2, 1948. Mrs. Sessions met the love of her life in San Diego, California. They were married for over forty years before her beloved husband was called home. She spent her entire life devoted to her family and God, Mrs. Sessions took jobs when needed, but always remained the backbone and foundation of the family. She was gifted with her hands and over the years she created many different crafts. Mrs. Sessions enjoyed fishing, large family gatherings and spreading the word of God. She is survived by her four children: Bryan, Richard, Raquel and Rustalyn; nine grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and three siblings: Walt, Sam and Charlotte. Mrs. Sessions was friendly, outgoing, kind and loved her children unconditionally. She was a good friend, wife and mother. She will be missed severely, but may she accompany her husband and forever rest in peace and rejoice with the Lord.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019