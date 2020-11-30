1/
Nancy Louise Spires Heatley
Nancy Louise Spires Heatley ELLOREE, SC - Nancy Louise Spires Heatley, 81, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at her residence. The funeral will be 11 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the graveside in Jerusalem United Methodist Cemetery, Old Number 6 Hwy, Elloree, SC. The body will be at the residence, 246 Heatley End Rd., Elloree, SC until the funeral. She was the wife of William Hnery "JR" Heatley, Jr. of Elloree, SC and formerly of Moncks Corner, SC. Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

