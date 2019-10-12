|
Nancy J. Moss, 65, entered into eternal rest on October 10, 2019. Nancy was the daughter of Maryanne Rodgers Johnson and William Ralph Johnson. Nancy was born on February 6, 1954, in Charleston, SC. She attended College Preparatory School where she excelled in scholastics, basketball, and cheerleading. After earning a BA in Geology from the College of Charleston, Nancy went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude from Charleston Southern University. Her major was Music Therapy and she served CSU as an adjunct instructor of the same. She won considerable honors in her field. Nancy worked for many years at Carter-May Home as Activity Director until her retirement. Her many diverse hobbies included music and dancing and she helped found the Roaring Twenties Hot Jazz Dance Club. Nancy is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Benjamin W, Moss and her son, Dustin C. Moss.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019