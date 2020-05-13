Nancy Munnerlyn Ard
1938 - 2020
Nancy Munnerlyn Ard N. Charleston - Nancy Munnerlyn Ard, 81, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Oscar "Bubba" Ard, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 15, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, all services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Nancy was born May 3, 1938 in Bennettsville, South Carolina, daughter of the late Charlie Munnerlyn and Laura E. Jones Munnerlyn. In her earlier years, she worked at Remount Road Baptist Church as a Kindergarten and Daycare Teacher. She was a homemaker as well as the Owner/Operator of B & N Mobile Home Park in Moncks Corner, SC. She was a member of Old Fort Baptist Church in Summerville, SC, where she sang with the "Joy Singers". She enjoyed attending church and church functions whenever she was able. She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (David) Goff of Ladson, SC; daughter-in-law, Wilma Ard; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Lonnie "Sandy" Stanford Ard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy's name to Old Fort Baptist Church 10505 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC, 29485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
