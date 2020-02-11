|
Nancy Perry N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Nancy Lee Perry and those of her children; Geraldine Perry, Matthew Perry, Donald (Sharon) Perry and Rosetta (Samuel ) Base and those of her 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her home going service on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:00 AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave. N. Charleston, SC. The wake service for Mrs. Perry will take place this evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Perry will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020