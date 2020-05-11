Nancy Regina Resch Clemmons Charleston - Nancy Regina Resch Clemmons was born in Gainesville, Florida, August 29th, 1926. Came face to face with Jesus, May 9th, 2020. Nancy's parents, Annie Ruth Ramsey Resch and George Henry Resch Sr.; Married to James Franklin Clemmons Sr. for almost 71 years. Frankie and Marianne, beloved children. 5 grands and 10 great-grands. Nancy, a retired school teacher in public & private schools, especially Deer Park Baptist School. Active member of Deer Park Baptist Church over 50 years. A long time exhibiting member of the Summerville, Goose Creek and Moncks Corner artist guilds. Nancy's passion has always been to go tell everyone about Jesus! Missions took her from Maine to Romania and West Virginia and even all the way to Indonesia. Nancy the oldest of 5. Predeceased by her brother George Jr. and sister, Patricia. Nancy is survived by a brother Neal and a sister Carol. Nancy has been blessed with lots of cousins, nieces and nephews as well. Nancy always enjoyed painting, even the last years teaching classes at her assisted living. She lived a full life. She truly was a light in a dark world. Instead of a gift of flowers, please send a gift for missions in her name to: Deer Park Baptist Church (Missions) 8875 University Blvd. North Charleston, SC 29406. Praying you are ready when the time comes to meet your maker also! Accept Jesus now as your savior, Nancy. Saturday May 16th at 4:00 in the afternoon please come to Carolina Memorial Gardens 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, by the "Good Shepherd" area, graveside or drive by to show your love and respect to Nancy and her family. A Celebration of her life will be on her birthday in August. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020.