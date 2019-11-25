|
|
Nancy Rivers Charleston - Nancy Ann Morris Rivers, 91, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born on March 25, 1928 in Jacksonville, FL, Nancy was the daughter of the late Blanche Agnes Morris and the late Jay Edward Morris, Sr. Nancy was a past member of Charleston Federation Women's Club, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Eastern Star Azalea Chapter, the College of Charleston Senior Lecture Group and the Red Hat Ladies. She loved to travel across the United States and Europe. She loved reading detective mysteries and watching British mystery and Hallmark series. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and was known by everyone for her zest for life and meeting new people. Along with her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her brother, Jay Edward Morris, Jr. She is survived by her four sons: Joseph LaRoche Rivers, Jr. (Adriana); William Morris Rivers (Diana); Gregorie Scott Rivers (Amy) and Marc Laman Rivers (Patrice); her grandchildren: Amy, Karen, Lisa, Brenda, Katie, Benjamin and Ryan; and seven great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Old St Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. The burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, the National Association of Federal Employees' sponsored Alzheimer's Unit. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 26, 2019