Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Old St Andrew's Parish Church
2604 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Rivers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Rivers


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Rivers Obituary
Nancy Rivers Charleston - Nancy Ann Morris Rivers, 91, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born on March 25, 1928 in Jacksonville, FL, Nancy was the daughter of the late Blanche Agnes Morris and the late Jay Edward Morris, Sr. Nancy was a past member of Charleston Federation Women's Club, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Eastern Star Azalea Chapter, the College of Charleston Senior Lecture Group and the Red Hat Ladies. She loved to travel across the United States and Europe. She loved reading detective mysteries and watching British mystery and Hallmark series. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and was known by everyone for her zest for life and meeting new people. Along with her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her brother, Jay Edward Morris, Jr. She is survived by her four sons: Joseph LaRoche Rivers, Jr. (Adriana); William Morris Rivers (Diana); Gregorie Scott Rivers (Amy) and Marc Laman Rivers (Patrice); her grandchildren: Amy, Karen, Lisa, Brenda, Katie, Benjamin and Ryan; and seven great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Old St Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. The burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, the National Association of Federal Employees' sponsored Alzheimer's Unit. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
Download Now