Nancy Sue Carter Ford Johns Island - Nancy Carter Ford, 93, of Johns Island, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 1, 2020. Born April 16, 1927, in Lincolnton, NC, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Marvin Carter and the late Mary Elizabeth Cornwell Carter. Nancy was a loving mother and loved her grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of Rhyne Heights Methodist Church, Lincolnton, NC, with a heart for serving her church and was an active volunteer there. Nancy loved cooking, baking, and reading her Bible. She will be remembered as a devoted Christian and friend to all. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ford Justice (Allen) of Charleston, SC; son, Robert C. Ford, Jr. (Myra) of Denver, NC; two sisters, Frances Carter of Lincolnton, NC; Barbara Ann Safley of Salisbury, NC; five grandchildren, Matthew Justice (Melissa) of Charleston, SC; Suzanne Justice of Charleston, SC; Clifton Ford of Lincolnton, NC; Elizabeth Rui (Torgeir) of Denver, NC; Kathryn Graham (Stephen) of Denver, NC; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by three brothers, James Carter, Charles Carter, Lester Carter and one sister, Margaret Page. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy., Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.