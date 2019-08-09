Nancy Thigpen

Nancy Thigpen Charleston - Nancy Lee Thigpen of Charleston, SC, (formerly of Hanahan, SC), passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Thigpen and her father Julius Lee Lambert. Nancy is survived by her mother, Harriet Martin Lambert of Lewisville, NC, son, Brian Wilkins and daughter, Marcy Lambert of Charleston, SC, grandchildren, Sebastian and Samantha, brother, Marty Lambert (Vickie) of Lewisville, NC. A Graveside Service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 11AM. Online condolences can be made to www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 10, 2019
