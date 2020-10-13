1/
Nancy V. Carretta
1926 - 2020
Nancy V. Carretta Seabrook Island, SC - Nancy Vaccara Carretta, 94, widow of Daniel R. Carretta, entered into eternal rest on the morning of October 12, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Nancy V. Carretta are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, Johns Island. The Rite of Committal will follow in the Churchyard. The family will receive friends between 10:30 and 11:00 AM at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com Nancy was born on May 22, 1926, in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of the late Nancy and Joseph Vaccara. Nancy met the love of her life, Daniel, in 1947 and were married on January 26, 1948. They were happily married for 69 years before Dan passed away in March, 2017. After raising their four children, they relocated to a new life on Seabrook Island in 1978. For the next 39 years, they had an amazing adventure together traveling the South for business and playing competitive tennis well into their 80's. They will always be remembered on Seabrook for being the couple that loved to entertain, play bridge and ride their tandem bicycle around Seabrook Island. Nancy is survived by her four children: Gerard and wife Linda, Daniel and wife Laura, Michael and wife Anne; daughter, Patricia; grandchildren: Dominick and wife Jessica, Stephen and wife Christina, Joseph and wife Alyssa, Lauren, David and Daniel and great-grandchildren, Dominick, Nico, Luca, and Joseph. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
