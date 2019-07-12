Nancy Williams Wilson Charleston - Nancy Williams Wilson, 84, formerly of Honey Hill, South Carolina, widow of Kenneth Malone Wilson entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 11, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Sanctuary (217 Mt. Zion Church Rd.) from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at the graveside in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Old Cemetery Road, Honey Hill, near Jamestown, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel Nancy was born May 4, 1935 in Roxboro, North Carolina daughter of the Late Benjamin S. Williams and Elizabeth Dunkley Williams. She is survived by her two daughters, Lynn Wilson Blanton (John) of Rutherfordton, NC, Lacy Wilson Johnson (Russell) of Charleston, SC; three brothers, Ben Williams of Houston, TX, Lacy Williams (Myrtle) of Roxboro, NC, and Kent Williams (Wanda) of Roxboro, NC; three grandchildren, Leigh Justice Bishop (Jason), Caroline Blanton Scruggs (Paul), Nancy Jean Earhart (Philip). In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Greene Williams. The family wishes to extend their appreciation for the loving care and support given to her by the staff of The Palmettos Charleston Assisted Living and Memory Care. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 13, 2019