Nancy Williams Wilson (1935 - 2019)
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
Honey Hill, SC
Nancy Williams Wilson Charleston - The family of Nancy Williams Wilson will receive friends Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Sanctuary (217 Mt. Zion Church Rd.) from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at the graveside in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Old Cemetery Road, Honey Hill, near Jamestown, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel Memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 14, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.