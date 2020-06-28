Naomi C. Williams CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest the morning of June 27, 2020, Mrs. Naomi C. Williams. She was the daughter of the late Dorsey Williams and Emmie Attles Williams Beamer., sister of the late John Attles Williams, Bernice H. Green, Herbert N. Williams, Alma W. Brown, Bernard C. Beamer and aunt to a host of nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. Final arrangements entrusted to Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan St. 843-722-3488 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.