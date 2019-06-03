Naomi Capers New Summerville - Naomi Deane Capers New, 84, of Summerville, wife of the late Cournel Preston New, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at The Village of Summerville. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Salem United Methodist Church, 7191 Hendersonville Highway Walterboro, SC 29488. Burial will follow at Stokes Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted. Naomi was born on January 2, 1935 in Hendersonville, SC, daughter of the late William St. Elmo Capers Jr. and the late Margie Willis Capers. She graduated from Hendersonville High School class of 1953. She was Miss Hi Miss her senior year of high school. Naomi married her childhood sweetheart and they were married 52 years before his passing in 2010. She was an active member of Knightsville United Methodist Church for over 40 years, where she held many offices. She was also a member of Christian Fellowship Circle. She was an expert seamstress. Naomi enjoyed crafting, sewing, quilting and won many ribbons for her work. She always put her family first and considered them her greatest accomplishment and joy. She loved the Lord, her husband, children, and grandchildren, who called her their Mimi, with all of her heart. She lived her life for Christ and serving others and was a true example of a Proverbs 31 woman. We all loved her so and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Survivors include: one son: William P. New (Loretta Booker) of Summerville; one daughter: Leslie M. Hannah (Terry) of Summerville; and three grandchildren: Kyle Noelle Hannah (Jacob Collins) of Summerville, Christopher Terry Hannah (Morgan) of Moncks Corner and Ryan William Hannah of Summerville; one sister: Elizabeth Hill of Spartanburg; two sisters-in-law: Anne N. McKenzie of Varnville and Bobbie Jean Wood (Donald) of Greenpond; and four nieces and nephews; special friend and loving caregiver: Mrs. Betty Moultrie. Proverbs 31:29, Many women have done noble things but you surpassed them all. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary