Naomi Smalls MT. PLEASANT - The friends and relatives of Ms. Naomi Smalls, those of her daughter Oprah Bryant, her grandson Christian Bryant, her siblings John Smalls, Jr. (Reverend Earthalee), Irvin Smalls, Sr. and Reverend Elizabeth McCoy (Dexter), nieces and nephews are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday February 29, 2020 in Friendship A.M.E. Church 204 Royall Ave. Mount Pleasant, SC. Interment private. Viewing will be held Friday February 28, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020