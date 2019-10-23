In Loving Memory Of NAOMI W. GLOVER August 25, 1932 ~ October 24, 2018 It's been a year since you took your wings. The Master's hand that fashioned you will never make another to take your place in our hearts or home we love and miss you, Mother. Deep in our hearts is a portrait more precious than diamonds or gold. Of a lost one we loved so dearly, our memories will never grow cold. Sadly missed by your daughter Janice, son Gerald, Grands, Great-Grands, Nieces and Nephews.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 24, 2019