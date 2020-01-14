|
|
Natalie Byars Fisher MT. Pleasant - Natalie Elizabeth Byars Fisher, 42, of 758 Dragoon Drive, Mount Pleasant, passed away on January 10, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Born On December 1, 1977, in Greenwood, to Milton Byars and the former Patricia Pabst, Natalie attended Cambridge Academy; and was a graduate of Greenwood High School; Furman University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma; the University of South Carolina School of Law; and served a judicial clerkship with the Honorable J. Cordell Maddox. Natalie married Frederick Felton "Rick" Fisher, on February 2, 2008, in Greenville. She practiced law passionately in Greenville and Charleston until her health led her to dedicate her time to her beloved family, rather than her chosen profession. Natalie is survived by her husband, Rick, and their son, Heyward Felton Fisher (7), both of the home; her father; her mother; her brother, Justin Byars of Greenwood; and aunts, uncles and cousins across South Carolina. A memorial service will be held at time 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Creswell Ave., Greenwood, SC with Pastor Rusty Kehl officiating. A reception at the church will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Natalie's name to , 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401, or for Heyward at Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan, PO Box 219812, Kansas City, MO 64121-9812 to Account # 2049513. Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenwood, (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020