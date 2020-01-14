Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
501 E. Creswell Ave
Greenwood, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Byars Fisher


1977 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalie Byars Fisher Obituary
Natalie Byars Fisher MT. Pleasant - Natalie Elizabeth Byars Fisher, 42, of 758 Dragoon Drive, Mount Pleasant, passed away on January 10, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Born On December 1, 1977, in Greenwood, to Milton Byars and the former Patricia Pabst, Natalie attended Cambridge Academy; and was a graduate of Greenwood High School; Furman University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma; the University of South Carolina School of Law; and served a judicial clerkship with the Honorable J. Cordell Maddox. Natalie married Frederick Felton "Rick" Fisher, on February 2, 2008, in Greenville. She practiced law passionately in Greenville and Charleston until her health led her to dedicate her time to her beloved family, rather than her chosen profession. Natalie is survived by her husband, Rick, and their son, Heyward Felton Fisher (7), both of the home; her father; her mother; her brother, Justin Byars of Greenwood; and aunts, uncles and cousins across South Carolina. A memorial service will be held at time 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Creswell Ave., Greenwood, SC with Pastor Rusty Kehl officiating. A reception at the church will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Natalie's name to , 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401, or for Heyward at Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan, PO Box 219812, Kansas City, MO 64121-9812 to Account # 2049513. Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenwood, (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Natalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -