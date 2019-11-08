|
Natasha T. Grant Edisto Island - Ms. Natasha T. Grant, 43, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 4, 2019 Residence: 1095 Old Bay Rd., Edisto Island, SC 29438. The relatives and friends of Ms. Natasha T. Grant are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, November 11, 2019 12:00 NOON at New First Missionary Baptist Church, 1644 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC 29438. Interment: Church cemetery. Ms. Grant is survived by her siblings: Mr. Marvin Charles Grant and Ms. Karen Denise Grant; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family of Ms. Grant will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:00 PM at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 2257 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC 29407. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 9, 2019