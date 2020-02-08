|
Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Nathan Power Frederick, MD - After a brief illness, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Nathan Joseph Power, Husband of 47 years, father, grandfather, brother, friend, mentor passed quietly into the arms of God. He was 67. Nathan was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, on July 10, 1952, the oldest child of Joseph Conrad Power and Wreatha Joan (Yarmuk) Power. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1970. He continued his studies at Cameron College in Lawton, where he was a distinguished military graduate from the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC). He married Mary Ann (Broderick) Power in 1973 and remained by her side until his last breath. He is survived by Mary and their four children Rachel (Brian) Hannah of Puyallup, Washington; Elizabeth (LTC Reggie) Jamo of Clinton, Mississippi; MAJ Joseph (Kimberly) Power of McLean, Virginia, and Aaron (Angie) Power of Mount Vernon, Iowa; as well as his five grandchildren, Danielle, Nathan, Noah, Natalie, and Lyla with Conrad expected in June. He is also survived by his sister Georgia (Mike) Lamirand of Edmund, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Brian. He was the surrogate father, uncle, brother and grandfather to so many throughout his life, most notably Ben and Terri Pryor of Fairplay, Maryland and their four children. Nathan was commissioned in the United States Army in 1974 as a Second Lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps. He instructed ROTC at James Madison University where he earned a Masters of Business Administration. He graduated from the U.S. Army's Command and General Staff College and School of Advanced Military Studies where he earned a Masters in Military Arts and Science before commanding the 64th Forward Support Battalion at Fort Carson, Colorado. He deployed to Somalia in 1992. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal (with four oak leaf clusters), the Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal. He proudly served his country until he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1997. Nathan's follow on career included working for several companies as a logistics and maintenance contractor before retiring from Lockheed Martin after 14 years. Most recently, he earned a Project Management Professional (PMP) certificate and was employed with ManTech International in the capitol region, while residing in Frederick, Maryland. Nathan prided himself on accepting challenges and strove to be a better leader and mentor to those who worked for and with him. Nathan took up golf and an active role in the Knights of Columbus where he was a Past Grand Knight- all things that were not as easy to maintain during a 23 year U.S. Army Career. Nathan made a lasting impression on everyone who met him and he never forgot a name or a face. He never met a stranger, only friends he had not yet been introduced to. He was humble, generous, devoted to his church, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a devoted and loving father. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by none more than his Wife of 47 years who knew him since she was six years old. Services will be held at Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church (8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702) with a viewing on Tuesday, February 11 from 6:00-8:00 pm with the Rosary at 6:15 pm. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life Ceremony will also take place at Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00 am and 11:15 am, respectively. A brief internment with full military honors at the Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery (14205 Pleasant Valley Rd NE, Flintstone, MD 21530) will follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nathan's name to the Saint Katharine Drexel building fund ([email protected]) would be appreciated. Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020