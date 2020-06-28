Nathan Lawrence Deas Charleston - Mr. Nathan "Lawrence" Deas entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Residence: Charleston, SC. Mr. Deas is survived by his children, Ms. Kathleen McClendon and Ms. Deirdra Deas; his siblings, Ms. Florence Diane Sievert, Mr. Robert Wright, Mr. Julius E. Wright, Jr., Ms. Mary Gillis, Mr. Michael Hamilton, Mr. Darrell Hamilton, Mr. Rodney Hamilton, Ms. Marcella Hamilton and Mr. Reiko Hamilton; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Mr. Deas will have a walk- through viewing Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM at the William M. Smith Memorial Chapel, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. He was 83 years old; Retired After School Tutoring Coordinator with Charleston County School District. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843 722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.