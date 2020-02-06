Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Nesbitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Nesbitt Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan Nesbitt Jr. Obituary
Nathan Nesbitt, Jr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Nathan Lamont Nesbitt, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Old Ashley Baptist Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment - Sarah King Cemetery, Parkers Ferry, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Greater St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church, 8816 Old Jacksonboro Road, Parkers Ferry, SC. Mr. Nesbitt is survived by his children, Ta'Quille Nesbitt, Arionna Nesbitt, Za'Mari Nesbitt and Omarion Mitchell; parents, Nathan and Cynthia Nesbitt; siblings, Quinton Nesbitt and Tiffany Nesbitt; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now