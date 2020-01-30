|
Nathaniel Callahan Charleston - Nathaniel E. Callahan passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. He was the son of LaVerne Callahan and Benjamin Walker, the ex-husband of Suni McKelvey, father of Nathaniel E Callahan, Jr., Nicholas Kelly, Onterio McKelvey, Benjamin Kelly and Xavier Callahan, the brother of Benjamin Walker, II, Keshia Promee, Waynon Callahan and Tiera Smith-Hunter, other relatives and friends. His family and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Sat, Feb 1, 2020, 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, he will repose this evening in the chapel from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020