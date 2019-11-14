Nathaniel Delesline Charleston - Nathaniel Deiontre Delesline entered into eternal rest on Nov 10, 2019. His relatives and friends, those of his parents; Cephus L. Simmons and Shiyeka R. Hamilton, son; Noah Delesline,his; Grandparents, Cephus and Barbara Thornton, Maggie Chandler; his sibling; Deion Delesline, Tynetra Hamilton, Rashae Bennett, Dre'-vione Al-muid, aunts; Shamonda Thornton and Tynesha Chandler, uncles; Santier and Toriuno Delesline; girlfriend, Rahsia Williamson; other relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Sat, Nov 16, 2019 at The Voice of Hope Church and Worship Center, Kenneth and Robin Edmondson, Pastor; 249 St. Phillip St. Chs, SC. He will repose this evening in the funeral home chapel from 6 to 8 pm. He will be laid to rest in Monrovia Cemetery, Chs, SC. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home 4784 Gaynor Ave. N.Chas, SC 843-744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019