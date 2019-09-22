Nathaniel Dukes N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Nathaniel Dukes announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:00AM at New Francis Brown United Methodist Church 2517 Corona Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens Mr. Dukes is survived by his wife, Mrs. Evelyn Dukes; his children, Mrs. Linda Strickland (Roy), Ms. Diane Smith, Mrs. Jeanette Dukes (Arnold), Mr. Nathaniel Dukes, Jr., and Ms. Dorether Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Dukes will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 6:00-8:00PM at New Francis Brown United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00PM. Condolences maybe sent to dickersonmortuary.net. Nathaniel is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 23, 2019