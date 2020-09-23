Nathaniel Gilmore Rivers CHARLESTON - Mr. Nathaniel Gilmore Rivers, 90, husband of Jacqueline Crawford Rivers, born November 14, 1929 in Freeport Long Island, New York to the late Rev. William and Daisy Smalls Rivers, departed this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home. Mr. Rivers was the father of Cheryl Jones (James), Brian Weir, Bernard Rivers, LaVella Simpson and Wendy Ross (Tyreid). Mr. Rivers was a member of Morris Brown AME Church, retiree of The United States Armed Forces and a former employee of the Charleston County Courts. A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Rivers will be held later. The family is at the home: 11 Endow Drive, Charleston, SC. 29407. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
