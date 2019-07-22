|
|
Nathaniel Green, Jr. James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Nathaniel Green, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Green is survived by his children, Dawn Wilson and Linda Green; siblings, Alma Green, Edward Green and Sam Green (Mary); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 23, 2019