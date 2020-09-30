1/1
Nathaniel Green
Nathaniel Green CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Nathaniel Green will celebrate his life with a graveside service on Friday October 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC. There will be a walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Thursday from 4pm-6pm. Mr. Green leaves to cherish his memories his children, Bernard Eric Green, Michael Green, Derrick Green, William Gathers and Regenia Green; siblings, Lucille Heyward and Arthur Green; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
OCT
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
