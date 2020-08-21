Nathaniel John Myers ELLENWOOD, GA - Mr. Nathaniel John Myers of Ellenwood, GA, age 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on August 17, 2020, of natural causes. John was born in Wando, SC., the son of Reverend Joseph Myers and Isabell Johnson Myers; later to become the big brother of James Myers. John attended Cainhoy High, Class of '57, Huger, SC., then joined active duty service in the U.S. Army. John was deployed oversees serval times, to include tours to Vietnam, Korea and Desert Storm. On January 23, 1965, he married Frances R. Myers, living in holy matrimony for 42 years until her call home. MSG Myers retired from the Army after 31 years of decorated service. John was a life-long member of Greater Saint John A.M.E. Church, Charleston, SC, Pastor Rosetta Swinton. Nathaniel leaves behind, to cherish his memory, brother, James Myers, sister-in-law, Gloria Myers; six daughters: Colena Marie Brown, Peggy Elaine Doctor, Beverly Yvette Fishburne, Bolynthia Denise Singleton, Vanessa Delaine Myers, Pamela Marie Brown; two sons: Terry Lincoln, Frank Myers-Mitchell; one son-in-law, York Singleton, seven granddaughters, five grandsons, two nieces: Jametta Katherine Myers, Sabrina Myers; nephew-in-law, Tyrone Walker; and a host of cousins, extended family and friends. Funeral will be held in East Point, GA, on August 24, 2020, with interment at the GA National Cemetery, Canton, GA, August 25, 2020. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
