|
|
Nathaniel Johnson, II Greenville, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Nathaniel Johnson, II are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Island Memorial Gardens, Johns Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Johnson is survived by his mother, Reverend Ruth Williams (Charles L.); father, Nathaniel Johnson, Sr.; daughters, Natalia Johnson, Alexis Johnson and Natasja Johnson; son, Xavier Johnson; grandchildren, Najee Johnson and Khazair Johnson; brothers, Kevin Young, Willie Greene, Cedron Williams and Javon Williams; sisters, Jasmyn Williams Davis and Latricia Jenkins; fiance, Travis Roberson and daughter, Niayasia Roberson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019