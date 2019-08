In Loving Memory Of Nathaniel P. Bennett, II August 22, 1966 ~ January 30, 1994 His smiling way and pleasant face Are a pleasure to recall. He had a kindly word for each And died beloved by all. Some day we hope to meet him, Some day, we know not when, To clasp his hand in the better land, Never to part again. We know you are having a fun Birthday Party in Heaven tonight! You are Forever Misssed and Loved by your Sisters, Emma Bennett-Williams, Lorna Mikell Rivers and Stephanie Harrison