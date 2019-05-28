Nathaniel P. Hardee, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - " But I would not have you to be ignorant brether concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. On May 26, 2019, Mr Nathaniel P. Hardee Sr. was called from labor to reward. He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wives; The late Betty Jean Seabrook Hardee and the Late Catherine Brown Hardee, his children; Nathaniel P. Hardee, Jr., Marva Ann Hardee and Eliza Denise Hardee Dezelle (Adam), grandchildren; Danielle Hardee-Richardson, Douglas Hardee, Derek Hardee, Tristan Alexander Thomas, Madison Michael Thomas, Adam Lamont Dezelle, Jr., and Andrew Elijah Dezelle, his siblings; Embril James, Regina Rumph, Ronald James, Donald James (deceased), Phillip Hardee, Mark Hardee, Leola Holmes (deceased) and Willie Pinckney (deceased). Mr. Nathaniel P. Hardee resided in Summerville, SC. His "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a later date. Mr. Hardee is resting in the arms of Jesus. The family will be receiving calls and visitation at Eliza Hardee Dezelle's home on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Please call 843.343.1185 for directions. Mr. Hardee's arrangements will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, North Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019