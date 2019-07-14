Nathaniel R. Nelson

Nathaniel R. Nelson Charleston - Mr. Nathaniel R. "Tank" Nelson,76, of Charleston entered into eternal rest Friday, July 12, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Mrs. Lillian "Chuckie" Nelson and father of Lisa (Anthony) Robinson and Kim (Jeremy) Ardrey; brother of Laverne Triggs and Barbara E. Nelson. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 15, 2019
