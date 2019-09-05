|
Rev. Nazarene Baldwin Graham Charleston - The relatives and friends of Rev. Nazarene Baldwin Graham are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 1:00 PM at Ebenezer AME Church, 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Entombment: Sunset Memorial Garden. Rev. Graham is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Rev. Graham will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:30 to 5:30 PM at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. Also, at the church from 6:00 to 8:00 PM where the family will receive friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019