Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Resources
More Obituaries for Nazarene Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Nazarene Baldwin Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Nazarene Baldwin Graham Obituary
Rev. Nazarene Baldwin Graham Charleston - The relatives and friends of Rev. Nazarene Baldwin Graham are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 1:00 PM at Ebenezer AME Church, 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Entombment: Sunset Memorial Garden. Rev. Graham is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Rev. Graham will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:30 to 5:30 PM at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. Also, at the church from 6:00 to 8:00 PM where the family will receive friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nazarene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now