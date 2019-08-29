|
Nazarene Graham CharLEston - Rev. Nazarene Baldwin Graham entered into eternal rest on Thursdays, August 28, 2019. Residence: 56 Poplar Street, Charleston SC 29403. Rev. Graham is the mother of Mr. Vertrell M. Middleton and Mr. Michael J. Graham (Tammy); the sister of Ms. Elizabeth Baldwin Gethers, Ms. Thelma Taylor, Mr. Benjamin Baldwin (Jeanette) and Ms. Rose B. Washington; and the mother of special daughters: Ms. Mamie Singleton and Ms. Mary Doctor. Rev. Graham was 98 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019