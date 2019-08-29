Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Resources
More Obituaries for Nazarene Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nazarene Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nazarene Graham Obituary
Nazarene Graham CharLEston - Rev. Nazarene Baldwin Graham entered into eternal rest on Thursdays, August 28, 2019. Residence: 56 Poplar Street, Charleston SC 29403. Rev. Graham is the mother of Mr. Vertrell M. Middleton and Mr. Michael J. Graham (Tammy); the sister of Ms. Elizabeth Baldwin Gethers, Ms. Thelma Taylor, Mr. Benjamin Baldwin (Jeanette) and Ms. Rose B. Washington; and the mother of special daughters: Ms. Mamie Singleton and Ms. Mary Doctor. Rev. Graham was 98 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nazarene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now