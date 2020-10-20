Neale Baugh JAMES ISLAND - Neale Wesley Baugh, 97, of James Island, died peacefully at his home on Friday evening, September 4, 2020, surrounded by his four daughters. He is now with his wife of 66 years, Charlotte Lines Baugh, who preceded him in death in 2012. Neale was born on January 28, 1923, in Evanston, Illinois, to Wyeta Mary Massie Baugh and George Cliord Baugh. Neale's parents, an older half sister, Maurine Fielden, a younger adopted sister, Bonnie Jean Riggs, and his Swedish exchange student son, Tomas Jonsson, preceded him in death. He is survived by his older brother, Vincent Lloyd Baugh of Jackson, MI; his niece Dixie Pence of Lady Lake, FL; his daughters, Jeanette Baugh (John Sanner), Cary, NC; Nanette BK Tumbleston (Charlie), Johns Island; Pamela Baugh Trudeau, James Island; and Lynette Baugh Masztakowski (Bernie), Cool, CA; his Swedish daughter in law, Lena Jonsson, Sundbyburg, Sweden; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Neale was a graduate of Duke University, and played clarinet and saxophone with the Duke Ambassadors big band. He joined Navy ROTC at Duke and served in the Navy in WWII as a Lt. JG on Adak, in the Aleutian Islands, o the SW coast of AK. This is where he met Charlotte, an Army nurse, and where they were married. After the war, they lived in Durham, NC; Michigan; and, since 1994, Charleston, SC. Neale was an active member of James Island Presbyterian Church, played golf at the Muni, and played clarinet with various bands but mainly with the New South Jazzmen at Mistral Restaurant and High Cotton. A private family memorial service will be live-streamed from the JIPC on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM. The link is: www.jamesislandpc.org
Interment will follow the service in the JIPC Memorial Garden. Memorials may be made in Neale's name to the music program at James Island Presbyterian Church or to any organization meaningful to the donor. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
