Ned Montgomery Mt. Pleasant - Charles Edward "Ned" Montgomery died Saturday, September 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born June 26, 1933, Schofield Barracks Hospital, Oahu, Hawaii Is., son of Col. Hampden E. Montgomery and Burness DuTart Montgomery. His father was later posted to the Philippine Islands. Before the outbreak of WWII, Ned, his mother, and sister were sent home to Mt. Pleasant, SC where he lived in the Old Village until his death. His father was captured by Japanese enemy forces and endured the infamous Bataan Death March, POW prison camps and two Hell Ships before dying in Japan in 1945. His mother married Mayor Francis F. Coleman in 1946. Ned's life was guided and surrounded by the cousins and families of the Village. He was a member of the Moultrie High School 1950 Class B State Championship football team. After graduation from The Citadel in 1955, as a 2nd Lieutenant Ned spent 16 months in Korea and back home served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was a manager of S.C. National Bank in Mt. Pleasant, and then later co-founded Montgomery and Rowell, a building and lumber supply business leaving there in 1978. Soon after, he earned the CLU and CHFC degrees and became active in estate planning and financial management until his retirement. Ned was a member of the Society of Colonial Wars in S.C., KA Theta Commission (The Citadel), The Citadel's Order of the Tartan, Huguenot Society of S.C., Sons of the American Revolution (Maj. Gen. Wm. Moultrie Chapter), Washington Light Infantry, Sons of Confederate Veterans (Fort Sumter Chapter), Palmetto Guard and formerly, the Sertoma Club of Charleston and the Carolina Yacht Club. He spent many years sailing in local regattas as well as yacht club ocean racing. At one time, he was a volunteer in the Christian Seafarers Ministry, Wando Port, but his true love were the years at the reception desk volunteering on the CV10 Yorktown. Ned and his wife are active members of St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Mt. Pleasant. Predeceased by his parents and stepfather Mayor Francis Coleman, he is survived by his wife Louisa, a sister Jean Foss (Camden), and their three sons: Charles E. Montgomery, Jr. (Mt. Pleasant), Col. Miles Montgomery (USAF RET) (Joann), Colorado Springs, CO, William Hall Montgomery (Zulema) (Cincinnati, OH and grandchildren Olivia (Jeremy), Megan, "Ned", Eliza, Gabriel, and Constanza. Heartfelt thanks are sent to the staff and caregivers at the Shem Creek Health Center. Arrangements will be handled by the Palmetto Cremation Society. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be sent to St. Alban's Chapel, 171 Moultrie St., The Citadel, Charleston, 29409.
