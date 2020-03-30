|
|
Neill Cameron Browning ASHEVILLE, NC - Neill Cameron Browning, 50, passed away on March 10, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born on March 13, 1969, in West Palm Beach, Florida, to Jerry H. Browning and Pamela Ketter Browning. Neill grew up in Hartsville, South Carolina, and graduated from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Georgia. He attended Coker College and the College of Charleston. During his career as a professional musician, he played lead guitar in his band, Lost Dog, opening for well-known groups such as Hootie and the Blowfish. Later he became an IT manager and was associated with the Harbor Entrepreneur Center's Cohort 3 in Charleston, SC. He was past Vice-President of IT for CPM Federal Credit Union. Neill is survived by his father, Jerry Browning, and stepmother Jeanne F. Browning; his mother, Pamela Browning and stepfather Gary Freer; sister, Bethany Browning; two beloved children, Cameron and Caroline; aunts and an uncle. A Remembrance Gathering to celebrate and honor the life of Neill Browning will be held in Charleston, South Carolina, after the present coronavirus travel restriction is lifted. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 31, 2020