Nell Frasier N. Charleston - It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Nell Hamilton Frasier on June 23, 2020. Walk-through visitation will be held Saturday 5:00 pm-7:00 pm. Graveside services for Mrs. Frasier will be 1:00 PM Sunday, June 29, 2020 at New Jerusalem Full Gospel Church Cemetery in Yemassee, SC. She leaves to mourn her death: seven children, Betty J. Frasier Magwood, David A. Frasier, Debra A. Frasier, Michael M. Frasier, Oscar F. Frasier, Dianne M. Frasier, and Bernard E. Frasier; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Emily Hamilton Johnson and Patricia Hamilton Bright; two brothers, James Hamilton and William Hamilton, a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS 843-722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.