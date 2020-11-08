1/
Nell Ott Fogle
Nell Ott Fogle ORANGEBURG, SC - Nell Ott Fogle, 96, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg. Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Bolen, Kenny Mack, Randall Miller, Ronnie Bolen, Jackie Valentine and Edward Hayden. Mrs. Fogle was born on August 10, 1924 in Cope, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Owen Earl Ott, Jr. and the late Geneva Ott. She was predeceased by her husband, John W. Fogle. Survivors include her son, Johnny Earl Fogle (Joyce) of Charleston; daughter, Deryl Ard of the Canaan Community, Cope; two granddaughters, Melissa Arnold, Lauren Fogle Dickerson (Jared); great-granddaughter, Alexus Arnold; sister, Mary Mack (Truett) of Cope and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
November 8, 2020
So sorry to hear this news! We loved Mrs Nell and spent many days taking our girls down there when they were little for her to paint their nails together!! I will miss hearing her voice on the phone calling to ask favors from us! to all her family! SHE WAS LOVED!!!!
Sandy and James Smoak
