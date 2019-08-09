|
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Nell Rose Church Parnell MT. Pleasant - Nell Rose Church Parnell, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, August 8, at Sandpiper Courtyard Assisted Living Facility in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was born June 9, 1931, on the family farm in Kemper, SC, to Charlie Monroe Church and Georgia Hayes Church. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, James LeRoy Parnell, and is survived by her three children, Cindy Parnell Dawson of Charleston, SC, Deborah Parnell Haynes (Robin) of Lexington, SC, and James Michael Parnell (Meredith) of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren, Liane Haynes Hertzog (Tony), Sarah Dawson Malone (Graham), Caroline Dawson Yurchak (Alex), and Laura Haynes; and two great-grandchildren, Thomas and James. She is survived by two sisters, Estelle Scott and Jaxie Rogers and was predeceased by ten siblings. She is also survived by her adopted daughter, April Scott Hoffman (David) of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Eliza Linton (Trey) and Eleanor Hoffman; and great-grandchildren, Sam and Mae. No one was a stranger in Mama Nell's house. She gave advice, good food, and if you were lucky, a handmade quilt. Her faith was unshakable and carried her through many trials in her life. Music was her passion, whether singing hymns, listening to her stereo, or playing boogie woogie on her piano (especially when requested by her children and grandchildren). She was known for her "knuckle" biscuits, her handmade quilts, and her crocheted afghans. Blessed with many lifelong friends, she took great pleasure in sharing her time, her table, and a good story. The mountains were her second home and she loved nothing more than her family. Her legacy of love will live on in the memories held by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant, Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 pm, where the family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. If you were a recipient of one of Mama Nell's quilts, we request you bring it with you Sunday to place on the back of the chapel pew to honor her memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hollings Cancer Center Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, MSC 955, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 10, 2019
