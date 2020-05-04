Nellie Agnes Morris Hanahan - Nellie Agnes Morris, 90, of Hanahan, SC, widow of Ira M. Morris entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 3, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, all services will be private. The family encourages everyone to visit Nellie's Tribute at jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Nellie was born November 28, 1929 in Andrews, SC, daughter of the late Roscoe Dowie Kellahan and the late Blanche Cox Kellahan. She was an accomplished seamstress at Oneita Knitting Mills in Andrews, SC. She later worked in high school cafeterias finishing her career at Hanahan High School. She is survived by three sons, William G. "Billy" Morris (Lynn) of Woodbine, GA, Dan Cooper (Shirley) of Columbia, SC and David Kellahan of Georgetown, SC; daughter, Nancy Martin of Folly Beach, SC; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church, 6211 Murray Drive, Hanahan, SC 29410 or a charity of one's choice. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.