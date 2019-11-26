Nellie Myers McDonald Hollywood, SC - Nellie Myers McDonald, 97, of Hollywood, South Carolina, widow of James Woodrow Wilson McDonald entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 23, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Nellie was born February 24, 1922 to Ola Morris Myers and Alexander Myers in Yemassee, South Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband Woodrow, daughter, Margaret Marie McDonald Moody and husband James F. Moody, Jr.; her mother and father, brothers, William, Alexander and Riddick Myers, sisters, Rosa Lee Lacek, Christine Kreiger and Betty Myers Coe; grandsons, Patrick McDonald and Austin Moody. Surviving sister Evelyn Myers Sweat. Nellie lived in downtown Charleston and attended Memminger School. She worked at Lipman's grocery store after school and that is where she met James Woodrow Wilson McDonald. After a short courtship they married on August 25, 1939 at First Scots Presbyterian Church. They resided on Cumberland Street with George W. W. and Marie McDonald before moving to Pierpont, West Ashley. Woodrow and Nellie had four children: James Woodrow Wilson McDonald, Jr., Janet Elizabeth McDonald (Thomas Eugene) and Craig Alexander McDonald (Karen Bailey); grandchildren, James F. Moody, III (Donna), Steven Gary Moody (Robin), Michael Scott Moody (Michele), Jeremy McDonald, Michael McDonald, Traci Johnson Gilbertson (Jeremy), Tommy Johnson (Jennifer) and Alex McDonald, Jamie Moody, Amanda Moody, Erin Moody and Grace Moody; great-grandchildren, Presley, Merritt, Keller and Myer Gilbertson, Knox and Reese Johnson. Nellie was best known for taking care of others first and foremost her family. After her children were grown and on their own she went to work at Middleton High School in the lunchroom and even there she was known for taking care to make sure everyone had enough food to eat including teachers, coaches and her grands. After the death of her husband, she volunteered at St. Francis Hospital for five years once again helping othrs. She looked forward to each day when she would get up and go to the hospital at 7 a.m. until mid afternoon. Nellie and her family were avid campers. They loved the outdoors and traveled the eastern coast and mountains each year making life long friends from all over the country. Nellie was raised a Baptist and she was a member of the Pierpont Baptist Church. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 27, 2019