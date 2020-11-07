1/1
Nelson Randolph Moody
1958 - 2020
Nelson Randolph Moody CHARLESTON - Nelson Randolph Moody, 61, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. Nelson was born December 19, 1958 in Charleston, SC. His deceased parents were Carson and Barbara Moody. Nelson attended St. Andrews High School, class of 1977. He was a 1981 graduate of Clemson University with a BA in Business Administration. Nelson worked in the industrial supplies industry for over 39 years, the majority of that time as Vice-President of MMSI with Cameron & Barkley. And most recently as General Manager with Guaranteed Supply. Among Nelson's many passions, he was an avid golfer and proud member of the Shadowmoss Wild Bunch. He loved hosting family and friends by grilling or cooking his signature meals that could revival the best of Charleston restaurants. Many considered him a mentor. If there was a joke to be told Nelson was the one to tell it. He was an amazing story teller. But above all he was a loving and loyal friend. Nelson is survived by his true love and best friend, Penny Meadows Moody; two loving sons, Aaron Moody (wife, Meg) of Charlotte, NC and Steven Moody (wife, Chrissy, grandchildren, Adeline, Michelle, Tony and Elaina) of Baltimore, MA: two loyal brothers, Bill Moody (wife, Theresa) and Daryl Moody (wife, Missi) both of Charleston, SC. Due to pandemic concerns, the family will unfortunately not be having a public memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nelson Moody's memory to: Pancreatic Cancer ActionNetwork https://www.pancan.org/ Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
