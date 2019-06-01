Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nesbitt Querry "Neb" Cline Jr.. View Sign Service Information Mackey Mortuary 311 Century Drive Greenville , SC 29607 (864)-232-6706 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Mackey Mortuary 311 Century Drive Greenville , SC 29607 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mackey Mortuary 311 Century Drive Greenville , SC 29607 View Map Burial Following Services Woodlawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Nesbitt Querry "Neb" Cline, Jr. GREENVILLE, SC - Nesbitt Querry "Neb" Cline, Jr., 76, of Greenville, husband of Joyce White Cline, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Nesbitt Querry and Martha Martin Cline. Neb attended Georgia Military Academy in College Park, Ga. and graduated from Greenville High School in 1961. He earned his associate degree from North Greenville College in 1963. Neb spent his entire working career with The Cline Company and Cline Hose and Hydraulics. As an active member of the community, he was a Life member of Walden Lodge #274 A.F.M., a member of the York Rite, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple. He served on the advisory board for BB&T in Greenville and was a member of the Poinsett Club and The Commerce Club. He was a former commissioner for the South Carolina State Museum. He was a member and Life Donor of Clemson IPTAY and established the Neb Q. Cline, Jr. and Joyce White Cline, Family Endowed Scholarship through Clemson University Foundation. He was an active member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Army Reserve 108th Division. Surviving in addition to his wife Joyce, are his sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn Martin Cline and his wife Stacy of Greenville, Scott Nesbitt Cline and his wife Cindy of Greenville; grandsons, Graham Nesbitt Cline and Parker Scott Cline; sister-in-law, Julie Burts Cline of Simpsonville. He is preceded in death by his brother, David Martin Cline. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr. with Rev. Grover Putnam officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 until 7:30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Clemson University Foundation, Neb Q. Cline Jr. and Joyce White Cline, Family Endowed Scholarship, 110 Daniel Dr., Clemson, SC 29631 or Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, Congregational Care Fund, 200 Buncombe St, Greenville, SC 29601. Online tributes at



Nesbitt Querry "Neb" Cline, Jr. GREENVILLE, SC - Nesbitt Querry "Neb" Cline, Jr., 76, of Greenville, husband of Joyce White Cline, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Nesbitt Querry and Martha Martin Cline. Neb attended Georgia Military Academy in College Park, Ga. and graduated from Greenville High School in 1961. He earned his associate degree from North Greenville College in 1963. Neb spent his entire working career with The Cline Company and Cline Hose and Hydraulics. As an active member of the community, he was a Life member of Walden Lodge #274 A.F.M., a member of the York Rite, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple. He served on the advisory board for BB&T in Greenville and was a member of the Poinsett Club and The Commerce Club. He was a former commissioner for the South Carolina State Museum. He was a member and Life Donor of Clemson IPTAY and established the Neb Q. Cline, Jr. and Joyce White Cline, Family Endowed Scholarship through Clemson University Foundation. He was an active member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Army Reserve 108th Division. Surviving in addition to his wife Joyce, are his sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn Martin Cline and his wife Stacy of Greenville, Scott Nesbitt Cline and his wife Cindy of Greenville; grandsons, Graham Nesbitt Cline and Parker Scott Cline; sister-in-law, Julie Burts Cline of Simpsonville. He is preceded in death by his brother, David Martin Cline. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr. with Rev. Grover Putnam officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 until 7:30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Clemson University Foundation, Neb Q. Cline Jr. and Joyce White Cline, Family Endowed Scholarship, 110 Daniel Dr., Clemson, SC 29631 or Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, Congregational Care Fund, 200 Buncombe St, Greenville, SC 29601. Online tributes at mackeymortuary.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close